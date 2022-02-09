Lucknow, February 9: The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased and, if needed, the BJP government in the state will bring a law in this regard, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur said on Wednesday.

The BJP leader, who is campaigning for the UP assembly polls, hailed the Yogi Adityanath government for its work to ensure women's safety, respect and self-reliance in the last five years and said that the party has resolved to continue in the same spirit in future. On Assembly Polls’ Eve, PM Narendra Modi Exudes Confidence of BJP’s Victory in All 5 States.

"It is our resolve that women should continue to have the right to safety and respect. This development journey of ours to make women prosperous will continue," Thakur was quoted as saying in a party release issued here.

The steps taken earlier for the uplift of women and daughters will be strengthened further, he said, adding that the BJP government will increase the financial assistance under Mukhyamantri Kanya Sumangala Yojana from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000.

"The participation of women in government jobs in Uttar Pradesh will be increased. For this if the government has to make law in future, they will do it," Thakur said while speaking on the Lok Kalyan Sankalp Patra of the Bharatiya Janata Party released on Tuesday.

He said financial assistance up to Rs.one lakh will be provided for the marriage of daughters of poor families under the Chief Minister's Mass Marriage Grant Scheme.

"Our double-engine government provided free gas cylinders to every poor family of the country and the state through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. "Taking this forward, we have decided to provide two free LPG cylinders on Holi and Deepavali to all the beneficiaries. With this, our brothers and sisters will be able to celebrate the festival easily," he said.

