New Delhi, June 4: Light rains were witnessed in some parts of the national capital on Sunday, which recorded a maximum temperature of 33.7 degrees Celsius, six notches below the season's average, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature settled at 23.8 degrees Celsius, three notches below the season's average, the IMD said. The weather office has predicted a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle for Monday with the maximum and minimum temperatures likely to settle around 35 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively. Delhi Rains Today: Delhiites Wake Up to Heavy Rainfall and Thunderstorms, Netizens Share Pictures and Videos.

Rain Lashes Parts of Delhi:

#WATCH | Rain lashes parts of the national capital Delhi. (Visuals from RK Puram area) pic.twitter.com/A8xXqrdCwY — ANI (@ANI) June 4, 2023

Light Rainfall in National Capital:

The city recorded 3 mm of rainfall between Saturday 8.30 am to Sunday 8.30 am. The relative humidity at 8.30 am was recorded at 86 per cent. Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood in the moderate category with a reading of 173 at 6 pm, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. Delhi Weather Forecast Today: Light to Moderate Intensity Rain With Gusty Winds Likely in National Capital and Adjoining Areas, Says IMD.

Delhi Rains:

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe. According to the Air Quality Early Warning System, air quality in Delhi is likely to remain in the moderate category from June 4 to June 7.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)