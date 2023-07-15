New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): A passenger onboard Delhi-bound Air India flight behaved in an unacceptable manner with an airline official and other co-passengers mid-air, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

“A passenger on board AI301 (flight) operating from Sydney to Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our staff," the Air India spokesperson said.

Also Read | Air India Senior Official Assaulted by 'Unruly Passenger' on Sydney-Delhi Flight.

He said that upon the flight’s landing in the national capital, the passenger was handed over to the security agency, and the passenger later apologised in writing.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said.

Also Read | Wife-Swapping in Noida: Man Force-Feeds Alcohol To Wife, Asks to Sleep With His Friend in Uttar Pradesh, Nine Booked.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)