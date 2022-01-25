Patiala (Punjab) [India, January 25 (ANI): Patiala MP Preneet Kaur on Tuesday condemned the alleged 'sacrilege attempt' at Kali Mandir and urged the state government to further strengthen the law and order situation in the state.

"We condemn it. We will not let anyone spoil the environment of the state. I urge the state govt to further strengthen the law and order situation in the state, " Patiala MP, Preneet Kaur told ANI.

Meanwhile, the markets in Patiala are closed as a mark of protest against the alleged 'sacrilege attempt' at Kali Mandir, said Punjab president, Shiv Sena, Harish Singla.

"Administration is not telling us who is this person, whoever has done it and who is behind it, till the time the administration does not tell us completely, such markets will remain closed in Patiala," Singla told ANI.

According to CM Office, a sacrilege attempt was made at Shri Kali Devi Temple on Monday and the accused was restrained by devotees and security personnel at the spot. Local police had detained the accused. (ANI)

