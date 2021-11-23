Patna (Bihar) [India], November 23 (ANI): Patna Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Tuesday posted the hearing in fodder scam case for November 30.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Lalu Prasad Yadav today appeared before Patna CBI court in connection with the case.

Also Read | Kolkata: Man Found Living With The Corpse Of His Father For 3 Months In Garfa.

Earlier in April this year, the Jharkhand High Court granted bail to the RJD Supremo in the case of fraudulent withdrawal from Dumka Treasury, one of the cases related to the fodder scam for which he was convicted.

The Court also imposed the condition to deposit two sureties of Rs 1 lakh each and a fine of Rs 10 lakh.

Also Read | Colonel Santosh Babu, Galwan Valley Clash Hero, Accorded Mahavir Chakra Posthumously by President Ram Nath Kovind.

He had already been granted bail in the Chaibasa Treasury Scam case in October 2020, and in the Deoghar Treasury Scam case in February 2020.

The trial in the Doranda Treasury Ranchi case is still going on.

The case pertains to the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 3.5 crore from the Dumka treasury by Animal Husbandry Department officials between 1991 and 1996 when Yadav served as the State's Chief Minister. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)