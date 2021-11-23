Kolkata, Nov 23: A 40-year-old man was found living with the decomposed body of his father, who reportedly died three months ago in Garfa on Monday morning.

According to a report in The Times Of India The deceased man, identified as Sangram Dey (70), was a former employee of the non scientific wing of the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Some neighbours had not seen Sangram for the past several months. As his son Kaushik Dey did not interact much with people, none asked him about Sangram. Later, local people informed the Garfa police station and told the cops about their doubts. Kaushik was compelled to open the door when police reached his house . When policemen went inside the house, they saw Sangram's body lying on a bed in decomposed condition. His wife, Aruna Dey, had been bedridden due to paralysis. Uttar Pradesh: Woman Found Dead in Her House, Police Suspect Husband of Giving Her Electric Shocks

Kaushik told the cops that his father died three months ago but he thought Sangram would wake up again as his father had a ‘social death’ and in reality he was very much alive and would wake up soon. Police sent the body for autopsy.Hearing this, cops suspect that Kaushik was suffering from some mental illness. Cops may take help of a psychiatrist while questioning Kaushik.

DC Rashid Khan said that the pension received by Sangram each month had not been withdrawn in the past three months. Cops are checking the banking transactions of both Sangram and Kaushik to check whether there was any foul play. They are checking the life certificate to find if there is any forgery. "So far, we have not found any foul play," said the officer. Mumbai Shocker: Woman Found Living With Mother's Dead Body For Past 9 Months

"Kaushik told us that his father had withdrawn Rs30,000 earlier. He and his mother had been living on this money in the past several weeks. Sangram had built the single-storey house in 2001 and he had been residing here for the past 20 years," the officer added.

