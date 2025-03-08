Patna, Mar 8 (PTI) A couple died and four persons were injured when a car hit a motorcycle and then a tempo in Jagdeo Path in Patna, police said on Saturday.

The driver of the car was drunk when the accident happened on Friday night, and he was later arrested, they said.

The couple was travelling on a motorcycle, while the other four were in the tempo, they added.

All of them were taken to a nearby hospital where the couple succumbed to their injuries on Saturday evening, police said.

The other four are undergoing treatment at the hospital, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Police have also seized the offending vehicle.

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in the state in April 2016.

