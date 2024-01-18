Bhubaneswar, Jan 18 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday called upon states to create their own success stories on urban development.

He said the vision of the Odisha government is the empowerment of communities.

Also Read | Delhi Fire Video: Four Charred to Death As Massive Blaze Erupts in House in Pitampura Area, One Missing.

Patnaik said this while opening the three-day International Conclave on Urban Transformation organised by the Department of Housing and Urban Development, Odisha.

"Odisha is recreating inclusive cities where no one is left behind. At the heart of our vision is the empowerment of communities," he said, adding that Odisha's success is not just the physical transformation, but also the profound impact it has on urban life.

Also Read | Air Pollution: GRAP-III Revoked in Delhi-NCR As Air Quality Now in 'Very Poor' Levels.

The chief minister said the essence of this transformative journey is community-led urban development under the 5T (Teamwork, Technology, Transparent, Timely completion leading to transformation) framework.

At the same time, Patnaik said that community-led urban development is not just the story of Odisha but rather a global paradigm shift in the offing. He extended a warm invitation to all to learn from Odisha's experiences, create their own stories, and collaborate to build a better urban future for all.

The conclave was attended by 400 delegates from 11 countries and 20 Indian states. Patnaik urged all to embark on the journey to build vibrant and inclusive cities, where communities co-create their dreams, and every single voice is not just acknowledged but genuinely heard.

Odisha's Housing and Urban Development Minister Usha Devi, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, G Mathi Vathanan, attended the inaugural session of the Conclave as guests and spoke on the occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)