Bhubaneswar, Jun 17 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday virtually inaugurated a residential school in Kalahandi district, set up by Kalinga Institute of Social Science (KISS) for the underprivileged children.

Patnaik, after inaugurating the Bhawanipatna school over a video-conference from here, stated that around 1,200 tribal students will get the opportunity to pursue education free of cost, according to officials.

Also Read | UP Board Result 2022 Date and Time: UPMSP Class 10th and 12th Results To Be Announced Tomorrow at upmsp.edu.in; Know Steps To Check Scores.

He noted that the tribal-dominated Kalahandi district has been making progress on the education front, with the opening of university and engineering colleges.

The CM said 400 state-run high schools in Odisha, of which 129 are in Kalahandi, have been revamped transformation under his government's 5T action plan -- transparency, teamwork, technology and timeliness, leading to transformation, the officials added.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: 8-Month-Year Old Infant Allegedly Sold for Rs 5 Lakh by Parents; Rescued by DCW, Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)