Chandigarh, Jul 23 (PTI) Punjab recorded on Thursday 441 fresh COVID-19 cases, the highest single-day spike yet, taking the tally to 11,739, while the death toll climbed to 277 with eight more people succumbing to the disease, according to a medical bulletin by the state government.

Jalandhar and Patiala reported two fatalities each. One death each was reported from Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar and Mohali.

Among the fresh cases, 89 were reported from Ludhiana, followed by 63 from Jalandhar, 53 from Patiala, 42 from Bathinda, 30 from Mohali, 22 from Amritsar, 20 from Sangrur, 17 from Ferozepur and 13 each from Pathankot, Muktsar, Faridkot and Fatehgarh Sahib.

Gurdaspur had 12 new cases of the coronavirus infection, Hoshiarpur nine, Fazilka eight, Tarn Taran seven, Mansa, SBS Nagar and Kapurthala four each, Moga three and Barnala two.

A total of 100 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday after recovering from COVID-19. Thirteen patients were in a critical state and have been put on ventilator while 70 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

So far, 7,741 people have been cured of the disease and there were 3,721 active COVID-19 cases in the state, it stated.

Punjab has been witnessing daily surge in COVID-19 cases in the range of 300-400 for the past several days. On Wednesday, the state had witnessed an increase of 414 cases.

Ludhiana has the highest COVID-19 tally with 2,138 cases, followed by 1,832 in Jalandhar, 1,381 in Amritsar, 1,184 in Patiala, 865 in Sangrur, 635 in Mohali , 379 in Hoshiarpur, 337 in Gurdaspur, 304 in Pathankot, 278 in SBS Nagar, 258 in Fatehgarh Sahib, 255 in Ferozepur and 252 in Tarn Taran.

Faridkot and Bathinda has so far recorded 242 cases each, Moga 233, Muktsar 199, Fazilka 187, Rupnagar 180, Kapurthala 175, Barnala 93 and Mansa 90.

According to the bulletin, 5,00,562 samples have sent for testing till now.

