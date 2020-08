Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): After being tested positive for COVID-19, Congress leader PC Sharma on Saturday appealed to people who came in his contact to get tested for the virus and also quarantine themselves.

"My corona report has come positive. I am getting admitted to the hospital. People who came in contact with me may please test for COVID-19," Sharma tweeted.

In a self-made video, the Congress leader informed that he is healthy and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital.

"I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am healthy for now and undergoing medical treatment at Chirayu Hospital. I appeal to all who met me to get tested and quarantine themselves," he said.

Earlier on July 23, PC Sharma had alleged that coronavirus is spreading in the state due to rallies and meetings conducted by the BJP while attacking Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government over its inept handling of COVID-19 crisis.

"The condition of the state is worrisome and unfortunate. Three months of lockdown, then unlock period, Saturday-Sunday lockdown and now lockdown has been imposed for 10 days. The government has failed in handling coronavirus. There are no beds available in hospitals for COVID patients," Sharma had said.

"They did not control the infection in the beginning. Now we are heading towards community spread. Despite this, BJP leaders are conducting meetings and holding rallies. Coronavirus is also spreading because of this...The government has failed in containing coronavirus spread in Bhopal," he added. (ANI)

