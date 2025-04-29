New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): Chief of People's Democratic Party (PDP) Mehbooba Mufti on Tuesday urged Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Ministers of all states to intervene and ensure the safety of Kashmiri students living in the country.

This comes after Mufti received distressing calls from the students due to the ongoing unrest after the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Taking to social media X, Mufti in a post wrote, "Receiving distressed calls from Kashmiri students across India living in fear due to ongoing unrest. Some institutions have postponed exams & advised students to return home until normalcy is restored, while others have decided otherwise. Urge Amit Shah and the the Chief Ministers of all states to intervene and ensure the safety of all students until they can safely return home."

Further, in her post, Mufti wrote that a strong message should be sent to those spreading hate on social media, further stating that divisive forces should be identified.

"Additionally, a strong message must be sent to those spreading communal hate on social media. Such divisive forces must be identified and dealt with firmly to maintain peace and harmony," the post further read.

Meanwhile, Nasir Khuehami, Convenor of Jammu and Kashmir Students Association stated that Amit Shah had been personally monitoring the safety of Kashmiri students and after his intervention there is zero tolerance on any such incidents.

Nasir Khuehami, Convenor of, J&K Students Association, said, "There have been incidents of harassment of Kashmiri students across the country after the Pahalgam terrorist attack...In Uttarakhand, a Hindu Raksha Dal gave a statement in which they threatened the Kashmiri students to leave the state within 24 hours."

He further said that there was a sense of fear in North Indian states like Haryana, Punjab, and Himachal.

"We immediately wrote a letter to the Union Home Minister, on the basis of which he instructed all the CMs and DGs. Union HM is personally monitoring the situation where students of J&K are studying and wherever cases of harassment have come up. All the DGs and CMs have been instructed that these cases should be personally intervened. In Uttarakhand, Union HM immediately instructed the DGP and CM Dhami to deal with the matter personally and make immediate inquiries. An FIR was also registered in this case against the fringe elements."

He further said that in states like Haryana, Maharashtra, Punjab at the SSP, DIG and IG level students have been assured that there would be zero tolerance on any harassment towards the Kashmiri students.

Meanwhile, a mess worker at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in the national capital has been detained for allegedly assaulting a Kashmiri woman student on campus, police said.

The alleged assault took place around 9:30 pm on April 27 when a 24-year-old second-year MA student was allegedly assaulted by a 22-year-old mess worker, identified as Abid.

"The accused was detained the same night. The student has not yet filed a formal complaint, but she is expected to do so today, after which an FIR will be registered," a police official stated. Police added that the altercation stemmed from a personal matter. (ANI)

