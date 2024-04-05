Fatehabad (Haryana) [India], April 5 (ANI): The Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday took a dig at the manifesto of the Congress and said that even after ruling the country for 55 years, the Congress has reached such a stage that it has to guarantee justice.

He also said that people now do not believe in the guarantee of Congress, they believe in the guarantee of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The BJP has set a target of 400 and is going to cross 400 seats. Even after ruling the country for 55 years, the Congress has reached such a stage that it has to guarantee justice. But now people are not believing in the guarantee of Congress; they are believing in the guarantee of Modi," said Saini.

The Congress party released its manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections in Delhi on April 5. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chief Sonia Gandhi, and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi were also present at the event.

The party's election manifesto focuses on 'Paanch Nyay' or five pillars of justice; 50 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs, Student/Education loans to be written off, Mobile phones for all students from class IX to XII, Repeal of Agnipath scheme, Restore statehood to Jammu KashmiR, Restore status quo ante with China, 50 pc cap on reservation of SC, STs, OBCs to be removed, Promises sports scholarships of Rs 10,000/month, Legal guarantee for MSP, GST regime to be amended, GDP to be doubled in the next ten years, Press Council to be empowered to curb fake, paid news and Anti Defection law to be strengthened.

It also talked about 'Yuva Nyay', 'Naari Nyay', 'Kisaan Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay' and 'Hissedari Nyay' as well as the guarantees made by it to the people as part of its poll promises for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The party in its manifesto also says that the party will conduct a nationwide Socio-Economic and Caste Census to enumerate the castes and sub-castes and their socio-economic conditions and it will pass a constitutional amendment to raise the 50 per cent cap on reservations for SC, ST and OBC.

Saini said that farmers oppose BJP candidates, but they should understand that the Congress cannot do what the BJP has done for them.

"The government has taken important decisions in favour of farmers, and now that the government is ready to talk to the farmers, the Congress can never do what the BJP did for the farmers, the farmers have to understand this," he said.

Saini said this at a public meeting organized today in the Ratia area of Fatehabad in favour of a BJP candidate from the Sirsa Lok Sabha seat, Ashok Tanwar.

During this public meeting, Health Minister Kamal Gupta, while addressing the people, said, "If people give 400 seats to the BJP, then Pakistan-occupied Kashmir will be ours and Aksai Chin will be ours, and after that, Pakistan and Bangladesh will be India's."

The Lok Sabha elections for the 10 parliamentary constituencies of Haryana are going to be held in a single phase on May 25.

In the 2014 elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 7 seats, the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) won 2 seats and the Indian National Congress (INC) secured only 1 seat. However, in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in the state, the BJP emerged as the single largest party, capturing all 10 seats. (ANI)

