Lucknow, Jul 26 (PTI) The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh, as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned, is "crippled" and the people no longer trust it, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged on Sunday.

In a statement issued here, he said the willpower, which should be in a government, to discharge its responsibility, "cannot be seen in the BJP".

Also Read | Ram Mandir Construction | Time Capsule to be Placed 2000 Feet Below Surface, Says Temple Trust: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 26, 2020.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath after taking oath, made a number of big promises. It was also said that in a span of six months roads of the state will become pot-hole free. But, the duration of this work only increased, and the result is zero," Yadav said.

"The BJP is an expert and specialist in keeping people in the dark and not fulfilling promises made to the people," he said.

Also Read | Ashok Gehlot Says 'Democracy In Danger, Centre Attempting Coup in Rajasthan Amid COVID-19 Pandemic'.

The people of Uttar Pradesh "no longer trust the BJP government, which is crippled as far as policy, intention and leadership are concerned", the former chief minister said in the statement.

Yadav alleged that the BJP instead of working, wants to create a "record of loot".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)