New Delhi [India], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that people of Bihar have made up their mind to make NDA victorious in the assembly polls and break the record of the last 20 years.

Interacting with women of Bihar via NaMo App on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of assembly polls in the state, PM Modi slammed RJD and Congress and said "the people of Jungle Raj will see their biggest defeat".

He said the development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA.

"I have seen this election closely and one thing I can say is that NDA is winning this election with a huge majority. I have no doubt about NDA's victory. The people of Bihar have made up their mind that this time they are going to make NDA victorious and break the record of the last 20 years. The people of 'jungle raj' will see their biggest defeat. The development of Bihar can only be done under the NDA," he said.

He said the NDA government has worked to make the lives of women easy and empower them.

"Expenses of electricity have come down. We are making plans to start metro in several cities of Bihar," he said.

The Prime Minister said that when there is good governance, there is law and order, women get opportunities to move ahead. "The women of Bihar are also providing employment to others by turning entrepreneurs. The dreams are becoming reality through Mudra yojana. Jivika Didi and Dairy schemes have given strength to becoming self-dependent," he said.

PM Modi said that the progress in Bihar has made a place in the hearts all sections including the poor, Mahadalits, people from backward and extremely backward sections.

PM Modi urged 'panna pramukhs' to ensure that every women in their list goes to vote.

Electioneering will come to an end for the first phase of the Bihar polls at 5 pm today.

Polling for the first phase will be held on November 6. (ANI)

