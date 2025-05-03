Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], May 3 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as Chief Guest at the Gujarat and Maharashtra Formation Day celebrations held in Durbar Hall at Raj Bhavan on Friday, under the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme, according to a statement issued by Raj Bhavan.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Abdul Nazeer said the people of Gujarat actively participated in the country's freedom movement and made a significant contribution to India's freedom struggle.

The Governor said that Maharashtra also gave the country many prominent freedom fighters and social reformers like Vinoba Bhave, Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Bal Gangadhar Tilak, Nanaji Deshmukh, and others.

After the formation of separate States, both Gujarat and Maharashtra have prospered immensely and achieved tremendous progress, while contributing to the country's economic development to a large extent, said the Governor.

He said the 'Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat' programme aims to enhance interaction and promote mutual understanding between people of different states and Union Territories through the concept of 'One Nation One People.'

Earlier, video messages of Acharya Devvrat, Governor of Gujarat and CP Radhakrishnan, Governor of Maharashtra, were played. Dr. J.M. Bhagwat of the School of Planning and Architecture, Deepak Desai, President of Vijayawada Gujarat Samaj and N. Tanisha of Vijayawada Maratha Mandal spoke on the occasion, followed by a patriotic song sung by Sri Navin Patel and a Garba dance performance by Hansaben Patel and the group.

May 1 is celebrated as the foundation day of Maharashtra and Gujarat, commemorating the establishment of the two states. Gujarat and Maharashtra were formed in 1960, following the division of the state of Bombay after the passage of the Bombay Reorganisation Act, which came into effect on May 1, 1960. (ANI)

