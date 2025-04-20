Chandigarh, Apr 20 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Sunday said that people of Punjab, who have become "disappointed" with various political parties, now look to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the state's development.

Addressing a gathering in Punjab's Zirakpur on the outskirts of Chandigarh, Saini also said that his advise to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann about procurement of all crops at minimum support price was not accepted.

Also Read | 'Sky Debris'? Huge Metal Object Falls on Terrace of House in Nagpur District, Sparks Discussion on 'Space Debris' (Watch Video).

In Haryana, all crops are being procured at MSP, Saini said, while adding he had advised Mann to adopt the same model. "However, the suggestion was not accepted."

"When the BJP forms the government in Punjab, we will ensure procurement at MSP for farmers there too. Just like in Haryana, we will not allow the respect of Punjab's farmers to diminish," he said.

Also Read | Om Prakash Murder Case: Former Karnataka DGP Found Dead at His Residence in Bengaluru; Here's What Initial Probe Reveals As per Sources.

Saini said that the Haryana government not only guarantees full price for crops but also ensures direct compensation to farmers in case of crop damage.

Drawing a comparison, he said that during the tenure of the previous Congress government in Haryana, farmers received only Rs 1,155 crore in compensation. In contrast, the BJP government has disbursed Rs 14,500 crore over the past 10 years, he said.

Saini said although Haryana is considered the "younger brother of Punjab", it has now surpassed Punjab in terms of development.

He attributed this progress to the welfare-oriented policies of the state government, stating that Haryana is currently advancing at three times the pace.

Haryana was carved out as a separate state from Punjab in 1966.

Saini said that just as rapid development is taking place in Haryana, similar progress will be achieved in Punjab once a government is formed there under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At present, Punjab is ruled by the Aam Aadmi Party government and assembly polls in the state are due in early 2027.

The Haryana chief minister said that over the past 10 years, Prime Minister Modi has elevated India's standing on the global stage and given the nation a new identity.

Under his leadership, both the country and Haryana are progressing steadily, the BJP leader said.

"The people of Punjab, who have so far placed their trust in various political parties but received only disappointment, now look to Prime Minister Modi for the state's development and prosperity," Saini said.

He made these remarks while addressing a felicitation ceremony organized in Zirakpur, where he was honoured by representatives of various Punjab-based organizations for his leadership and governance, according to a Haryana government statement.

In his address, the chief minister shared that whenever he interacts with the youth of Punjab, he sees strong enthusiasm and a commitment to support the vision of Prime Minister Modi.

"The youth and farmers of Punjab are eager to walk shoulder-to-shoulder with the prime minister and move forward towards a brighter future," he said.

Saini appealed to the people of Punjab to bring a BJP-led government to power under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi.

"Only then will the poor, farmers, and people of every section receive the benefits of government schemes, and Punjab too will move forward on the path of development," he said.

Reflecting on Haryana's journey, Saini said that since the formation of the BJP government in the state in 2014, the people have continuously expressed their trust and support.

He recalled that when he took oath as Chief Minister on March 12, 2024, he had promised to provide 25,000 government jobs.

Though the implementation was delayed due to the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct in the wake of the elections, he fulfilled his commitment by giving appointments before his swearing-in in October 2024, when the BJP rode to power in Haryana for third consecutive term.

Saini also highlighted the success of health schemes in Haryana.

He stated that over 20 lakh beneficiaries have received free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat and Chirayu Yojana, with the Haryana government covering expenses worth Rs 6,500 crore.

He also said that Prime Minister Modi's decision to extend Ayushman Bharat benefits to senior citizens above 70 years of age was fully implemented by Haryana, resulting in 12,000 elderly citizens receiving free healthcare.

Saini underscored India's economic growth under PM Modi's leadership, stating that the country is undergoing transformative change.

"In 2014, the prime minister set a goal for India to become the fifth-largest economy. Now, we are on the path to becoming the third-largest economic power by 2027," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)