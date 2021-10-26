Udaipur, Oct 25 (PTI) Accusing the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan of stalling development, BJP national general secretary Arun Singh on Monday claimed that the people of state were fed up with the Congress rule.

Singh, who is also the BJP national in-charge of Rajasthan, expressed confidence that the saffron party will win both Vallabhnagar (Udaipur) and Dhariawad (Pratapgarh) assembly seats where bypolls are going to be held.

“… This time the public will definitely show the mirror to the Congress,” Singh said while addressing an election rally in Dhariawad assembly constituency of Pratapgarh district.

He said people have realised that the previous BJP government worked towards developing the state, while the current Congress dispensation has done nothing.

Rajya Sabha MP Kirodi Lal Meena said the Gehlot government made a lot of promises to the people but failed to fulfill them.

Leader of opposition in Rajasthan assembly Rajendra Rathore said accoding to the latest report of National Crime Records Bureau, Rajasthan ranks second in the country in crimes against Scheduled Tribes.

“The atrocities on the tribal people are at its peak and the state government is not bothered. The government is depriving the tribal people of development and using them only as vote banks,” he said.

Polling in both the assembly constituencies will take place on October 30 and counting of votes will take place on November 2.

