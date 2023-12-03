Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], December 3 (ANI): After Bharatiya Janata Party registered its thumping victory in Rajasthan, Union Minister and BJP leader Gajendra Shekhawat on Sunday took a dig at former Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot saying the people of the state have fulfil his wish of leaving the chair.

Recalling Gehlot's statement, Shekhawat said that Gehlot used to say that he wanted to leave the CM's chair but the CM's chair is not leaving him. "The people of Rajasthan fulfilled his wish and got him to leave the chair of the Chief Minister," added Shekhawat.

He further said that the magic of the magician (Gehlot) has ended, and Rajasthan has escaped the magician's illusion.

"A year ago, when we took out the Janakrosh Yatras and travelled around Rajasthan and tried to understand the mood of the people, it became clear that the people of Rajasthan not only have anti-incumbency towards the government (Congress) but a feeling of anger," said Shekhawat.

"The way the public's attitude was seen during the Parivartan Yatra, it was felt that BJP would form the government in Rajasthan with an overwhelming majority," he added.

The Union Minister further reminded how no one was ready to believe that BJP would win in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh but the policies of PM Modi, the actions taken by him, and the corruption-free governance given by him led to the BJP not only in the victory of Rajasthan but Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh as well.

On being asked about the impact of the BJP's victory in the three states on the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, Shekhawat said that this situation can be looked upon from two different perspectives, as the formation of the BJP government in all three states has led to a wave of excitement, due to which there is a certainty of history being repeated once again in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"If seen from the second perspective, we lost in all three states in the 2018 elections but still won 25 (Lok Sabha) seats in Rajasthan and all the seats in Madhya Pradesh as well, except for one," said Shekhawat.

"When even in the state assembly elections, the public has made us win by on PM Modi's face and his work, the year 2024 is going to be for his elections, in which not only the people of the three states but the entire country will elect him to make him the Prime Minister for the third time," he added.

On being asked about the face of the CM in Rajasthan, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said to wait for some time.

In the Assembly elections in four states--Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh--the counting of which is in the final stages, as per the Election Commission data, the BJP is leading in majorities of the seats in three North Indian states, indicating that it would form governments in these states. (ANI)

