Jaipur, December 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party has crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats. Congress came a distant second with 68 seats and is leading on one seat, as per the latest trends.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: BJP President JP Nadda Calls Meeting in Delhi To Discuss New Rajasthan CM.

BJP leader and Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore registered victory in the Jhotwara constituency in the Rajasthan Assembly polls. Rajyavardhan Rathore managed to garner 1,47,913 votes. He defeated the Congress candidate, Abhishek Choudhary, by a margin of 50,167 votes.

Kirodi Lal Meena won from Sawai Madhopur Assembly defeating Congress candidate Danish Abrar by 22,510 votes. Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Assembly and BJP leader Rajendra Rathore lost from Taranagar. He was defeated by Congress candidate Narendra Budania by a margin of 10,345 votes.

After emerging victorious, BJP National General Secretary Arun Singh said, "Under the leadership of PM Modi, we fought this Rajasthan election and the people of Rajasthan supported us. We congratulate all the party workers who worked for the last 5 years and we express our gratitude to the people of Rajasthan." He further informed that the Parliamentary Board will decide the Chief Minister candidate. Rajasthan Assembly Election Results 2023: Former CM and BJP Leader Vasundhara Raje Leads Jhalrapatan Seat With Margin of 51,484 Votes After 21st Round of Counting.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader CP Joshi suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes in Nathdwara. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot registered victory from the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes over rival BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot defeated the BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot got 1,05,812 votes, whereas the rival candidate was able to garner 76,337 votes.

Rajasthan went to the polls for 199 of the 200 assembly seats on November 25. The majority mark in the state is 100. In the Karanpur constituency, elections were adjourned due to the passing away of Congress candidate Gurmeet Singh Koonar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)