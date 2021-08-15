Jaipur, Aug 15 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Sunday said people should follow the spirit of the Constitution to keep the country united.

In a video message on the 75th Independence Day of the country, he said the spirit of unity in diversity should be imbibed by the new generation.

Also Read | Let’s Come Together on 75th Year of Independence and Fill Entire Country with Spirit of … – Latest Tweet by Press Trust of India.

He greeted people on the occasion and said the country has reached here due to the sacrifices made by great leaders such as Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Maulana Abul Kalam Azad who fought under the leadership of Mahatma Gandhi.

"We should follow the spirit of the Constitution to keep the country united and undivided. On the 75th Independence Day, people, especially the younger generation, should take a pledge that they will protect the Constitution and walk on the path shown by it," Gehlot said in the message.

Also Read | India Is Conservative Society, Unmarried Girls Don't Indulge in Carnal Acts for Fun: Madhya Pradesh High Court in Order Against Bail To Rape Accused.

He said that former prime minister Indira Gandhi sacrificed her life to ensure Khalistan is not formed. Similarly, former PM Rajiv Gandhi got martyred to ensure peace prevails in the subcontinent, he added.

The younger generation should work to protect the Constitution and to realise the dream of Rajiv Gandhi for the 21st century India and making the country a developed nation, Gehlot said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)