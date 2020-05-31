India News | People Wait for Boarding 'Shramik' Special Trains at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 31 (ANI): A large number of people queued up outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai yesterday, to board 'Shramik' special trains for their home states.

People could be seen wearing masks and maintaining social distancing as they waited outside the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

The Railways is running the special trains after the Centre granted permission for movement of stranded citizens including migrants labourers, workers, students, tourists to return to their native towns, due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown. (ANI)

