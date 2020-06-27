New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) Petrol price on Saturday was hiked by 25 paise per litre and diesel by 21 paise, taking the cumulative increase in rates in three weeks to Rs 9.12 and Rs 11.01 respectively.

Petrol price in Delhi was hiked to Rs 80.38 per litre from Rs 80.13, while diesel rates were increased to Rs 80.40 a litre from Rs 80.19, according to a price notification of state oil marketing companies.

Also Read | Delhi Increases COVID-19 Testing 4 Times, Conducts 21,144 Tests in a Single Day on Friday: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 27, 2020.

Rates have been increased across the country but the final retail selling price differs from state to state depending on the incidence of local sales tax or VAT.

In Mumbai, petrol price went up from Rs 86.91 per litre to Rs 87.14, while diesel rate was hiked to Rs 78.71 from Rs 78.51.

Also Read | India's COVID-19 Count Crosses 5 Lakh-Mark With Highest Spike of 18,552 New Cases in Past 24 Hours, Death Toll Mounts to 15,685.

While diesel rates have been hiked for the 21st straight day, petrol price has been raised on 20 occasions in three weeks.

The cumulative increase since the oil companies started the cycle on June 7 now totals to Rs 9.12 for petrol and Rs 11.01 for diesel.

On June 7, oil companies had restarted revising prices in line with costs after ending an 82-day hiatus during which they adjusted steep excise duty hikes by the government against the fall in benchmark international oil rates. PTI ANZ ABM ABM 06271009 NNNNtaken since Project Restart, our players and football staff willingly took the knee at kickoff at Manchester City.

“We apologize unreservedly to the Premier League, to Manchester City and to all those helping to promote Black Lives Matter.” (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)