New Delhi [India], June 22 (ANI): As fuel prices were hiked by the oil marketing companies again on Monday, petrol and diesel will now cost Rs 79.56/litre and Rs 78.85/litre respectively in Delhi.

The price of petrol is increased by Rs 0.33 paise a litre while that of diesel by Rs 0.58 a litre.

Notably, oil marketing companies have been adjusting retail rates in line with costs after an 82-day break from rate revision amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. These firms on June 7 restarted revising prices in line with costs. (ANI)

