Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 9 (ANI): Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar announced on Thursday that Reach 6 of Phase 2 of Namma Metro in Bengaluru would be ready in 2025.

Speaking to media persons after presiding over the ground breaking of the metro tunnel by a giant drilling machine at the K G Halli metro station, he said, "The Phase 2 Reach 6 of the Metro work is progressing well, and it will be thrown open to the public by 2025."

"The total length of the tunnel on this route is 13.76 km, and the stretch between Dairy Circle and Nagavara will have a total of 12 stations. The total length of the route from Kalena Agrahara to Nagavara is 21.26 km," he informed.

Briefing the media on the progress of the project, he said, "Nine tunnel drilling machines are functioning currently, of which 7 are nearing completion. About 75 per cent of work is complete on the 12 stations on the route. The construction of this stretch is awarded to Afcons, L&T and ITD."

"The interchange stations at Jayadeva Hospital, MG Road, Cantonment, and Nagavara are the major stations on this route. Namma Metro has lived up to international standards and is better than the Delhi Metro. We have not compromised on quality and passenger comfort and convenience at any stage," he added.

"We have plans of building tunnel roads in Bengaluru. I am here to get a first-hand understanding of tunnel drilling and its challenges," he said.

Asked about the airport metro line, he said, "The work is progressing fast. We have instructed them to build two levels wherever pillars are not cast yet. One level will be used for the road and the other for the Metro. The BBMP and BMRCL will jointly work on this. The cost of the flyover will be borne by the BBMP while BMRCL will take care of the Metro project cost. This is likely to go a long way in helping resolve the regular traffic chaos in Bengaluru. I had seen similar projects in Nagpur as well."

Asked about the earlier scheduled date of completion of the airport line, by 2024, he said, "About 98 per cent of land acquisition is complete. As much as 53 per cent of the construction work has been completed and work on the 17 elevated Metro stations is in progress."

Asked if the government would announce new Metro lines in the upcoming state budget, he said, "We have already instructed them to prepare DPR for Tumakuru, Anekal and Bidadi routes. I will share more information once the DPR is ready. We have to take the Centre also into confidence on the Metro project." (ANI)

