Jammu, July 30 (PTI) The Jammu police has set up a phone-based grievance cell for registration of complaints in view of restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

Residents of Jammu district can call on 7006240545 for lodging their complains during the coronavirus-induced lockdown, they said.

"During the COVID-19 pandemic, many guidelines and restrictions have been imposed by the district administration from time to time...due to which, people face difficulties in lodging complaints," an official said.

The people of Jammu have been requested to lodge their genuine complaints on this phone number for necessary police action if they are unable to approach the police station or police post concerned, the official said.

