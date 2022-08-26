New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has ordered the removal of a pilot from flight duties after he was found positive for a drug test.

A senior DGCA official informed that a Pilot of a prominent Airline was subjected to a Drug test in Delhi in accordance with CAR Section 5 Series F Part V.

"He has been found positive in the confirmatory test report received on August 23. He has been removed from flight duty," he said.

On August 22, an Air Traffic Controller at the Delhi airport was tested positive for a psychoactive substance during a random testing process.

Earlier on August 21, DGCA ordered the removal of an official of the Air Traffic Controller (ATC) after he tested positive for a psychoactive substance on Sunday.

A senior DGCA official informed that an official of ATC Delhi was found under influence of a psychoactive substance. An inquiry was ordered into the incident. The medical reports have confirmed that he was under the influence of a psychoactive substance. He has been immediately removed from duty.

As per the guidelines of DGCA, Aviation workers will be tested for psychoactive substances such as amphetamine, cannabis, cocaine, opiates, barbiturates, and benzodiazepine and any positive test will have to be reported to the DGCA within 24 hours. (ANI)

