New Delhi, Dec 7 (PTI) A pilot project to augment East Delhi's water supply through 30 modern extraction wells on the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant premises was successful and 70 more such wells will be constructed there, Delhi Jal Board (DJB) Chairman Satyendar Jain said on Tuesday.

Each modern extraction well can supply 1.2 to 1.6 million gallons of water per day, which is six to eight times the capacity of a conventional extraction well, he said.

The major difference between the two types of wells is that the new ones can purify water themselves and do not require a treatment plant to treat the raw water.

"The Delhi government had designed and constructed 30 modern extraction wells on the premises of the Sonia Vihar water treatment plant as part of a pilot project to augment water supply (in East Delhi). This has been 100 per cent successful, and the government will now construct 70 more such wells in the same premises," the minister said.

The modern wells will increase water supply in East Delhi by 25 to 30 per cent, an official statement said.

The Delhi government has promised to provide 24x7 piped drinking water to all households in the capital, and this is a very important step towards turning this promise into reality, Jain said.

The modern wells have been built with joint efforts by the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department, and the Flood and Irrigation Department.

