Kannur (Kerala), Apr 13 (PTI) Dharmadam, the Assembly constituency represented by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, has become the first in the state to be declared free of extreme poverty.

The Chief Minister made the announcement on Sunday in a post on 'X'.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Road Accident: 4 Killed As SUV Rams Government Bus Near Tiruvannamalai.

"Dharmadam becomes the first Assembly Constituency in Kerala to be declared extreme poverty-free!" he posted.

He added, "With less than 1% of our population in extreme poverty, we are now working towards declaring the entire state extreme poverty-free on November 1 — a milestone in our journey of inclusive development. #KeralaModel."

Also Read | Bengaluru Shocker: Alcoholic Son Bludgeons Elderly Mother to Death With Iron Rod in Bagalagunte, Arrested.

Vijayan had earlier stated that Kerala already has the lowest poverty rate in India, and the government was now working to eradicate extreme poverty completely.

The state aims to achieve this goal by November 1, 2025, as part of the fourth-year celebrations of the second Pinarayi Vijayan-led Left government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)