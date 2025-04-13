Bengaluru, April 13: A shocking incident of murder has come to light from Karnataka, where an 81-year-old woman was allegedly killed in Bengaluru. The alleged incident occurred late Thursday, April 10, in Bengaluru's Bagalagunte. The deceased woman, a widow, was identified as R Shanta Bai. Police officials said that the deceased woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her alcoholic son.

After the incident came to light, the police arrested Mahendra Singh (56) for murdering his mother, reports TOI. During the preliminary investigation, cops learned that the deceased woman's husband, Ram Singh, died several years ago. They also found that the accused had lost his job due to his alcohol addiction. Bengaluru Shocker: Husband Detained After Model Found Murdered at Home in Karnataka’s Nelamangala, Family Suspect Dowry Killing.

Officials said that Mahendra's wife had also distanced herself from him due to his addiction. Family sources told cops that the accused often fought with his mother for money to buy alcohol. On Thursday night, April 10, the accused is reported to have fought with his mother again, during which he hit her on the head with an iron rod.

It is learned that neighbours rushed in upon hearing the commotion and found Shanta Bai's body. After this, they alerted the police, who reached the crime scene immediately. In a separate incident, a BE student and her male friend were allegedly attacked with a sharp weapon by her previous jilted landlord-techie. Bengaluru Shocker: 40-Year-Old Marketing Professional Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Home After Fight With Estranged Wife in Ganigarahalli, Investigation Underway.

The attack occurred when the woman and her friend were sitting at a BMTC bus shelter in Padmanabhanagar, South Bengaluru. Following the incident, the police arrested the accused, Srikanth (37), who is said to be a resident of Kamalanagar in Basaveshwaranagar and the father of two children.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

