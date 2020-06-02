India News | Piyush Goyal Asks NPC to Leverage Strengths for Expansion of Its Advisory, Capacity-building Services

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday took an online review meeting of National Productivity Council (NPC), an autonomous organisation of Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT).

Goyal acknowledged that National Productivity Council, an organisation set up in 1958, has been rendering expert services in the areas of consultancy and capacity building in the domains of energy, environment, business process and productivity improvement.

Also Read | IndiGo Cancels 17 flights to And From Mumbai Due to Cyclone Nisarga: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 2, 2020.

He said that it can further leverage its strength and work more closely with industry, SMEs and other organisations in the government, public as well as the private sector.

The minister said that the successful experience of NPC in implementing lean manufacturing in MSME sectors needs to be leveraged for expanding schemes to benefit more MSMEs.

Also Read | Mango Production Likely to Drop 4.36% to 20.44 Million Tonne This Year: Agriculture Ministry.

Similarly, the recent estimation study of plastic litter into riverine and marine eco-system needs to be expanded to other cities, with the objective of making India plastic-free. It was also decided that the current scheme of "training and certification of competent persons for boiler certification" needs to be reviewed with the objective of bringing in more efficiency.

Goyal called for enhancing NPC's revenue to the tune of Rs 300 crore by 2024 through the expansion of its advisory and capacity building services to public and private sectors.

In order to bring in more synergy among the offices of Commerce and Industry Ministry, it was recommended that all these offices should be co-located in the same city.

The minister further said that NPC should try to replicate the Delhi Police Model of Automated Transfer and Posting System, developed by NPC, for other government organisations, including Railways. He also emphasised that NPC could render its services to the Indian Railways. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)