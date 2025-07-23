New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) A scheduled press conference on Wednesday to be addressed by a group of Awami League leaders here on alleged "genocide in Bangladesh" was cancelled at the last minute with the organisers saying it has been adjourned to pay respects to the victims of a deadly plane crash in Dhaka this week.

The press conference was organised by the Bangladesh Human Rights Watch (BHRW).

BHRW's US-based secretary general Muhammad Ali Siddiqui is known to be close to former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

The event was cancelled after several media persons have gathered at the venue.

The invitation for the event said "dignitaries" of the Awami League would address the news conference on "military atrocities in Gopalganj and genocide in Bangladesh".

Siddiqui said the event was adjourned as a mark of respect for the victims of the plane crash Monday's plane crash in Dhaka.

