New Delhi [India], May 23 (ANI): A PIL has been filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Tamil Nadu government's decision to construct 134 feet tall "Pen monument" in honour of ex-Chief Minister and DMK supremo Karunanidhi at the Marina Beach near the Muthamil Kalaignar Karunanidhi memorial.

The plea filed by Madurai resident KK Ramesh has sought the top court's direction to the Tamil Nadu government and the Ministry of Environment to withdraw the decision as it could damage the ecosystem.

The plea alleged that while violating environmental laws, all departments of the state government gave clearance certificates for the proposed monument in haste.

Uncontrolled construction activities in these areas would have a devastating effect on the natural water flow that may ultimately result in severe natural calamities, the plea added.

The plea sought direction to protect the coastal regions of all states from rising sea levels/erosion.

"Prohibit any construction work or alternative work or any development work in the coastal regions of all states of India," it asked.

It further asked to prohibit the burial of any mortal remains in all coastal areas of all states in India and plantation of suitable trees to protect the coastal regions of all states from the rising sea level in the interest of the nation.

The plea stated, "The expert opinions suggest that the devastating floods faced in recent years in Tamil Nadu are the immediate result of uncontrolled construction activities on sea shores and unscrupulous trespass into the natural path of backwaters.

The monument, estimated to be built at a cost of Rs 80 crore, could further affect the coastline and will impact the fish population since Marina Beach is an area that has a high accretion rate (accumulation of sand).

It has also sought directions to protect the coastal regions of all states from the rising sea levels and a ban on any construction work there.

Earlier, some residents of the state had also approached the apex court and sought direction that the Tamil Nadu government and Ministry of Environment be directed to cancel the decision to construct the 'Pen' statue inside the Marina beach and not damage the ecosystem, the marine life of Marina beach.

The DMK had earlier defended the proposal to build the 'Pen Monument', saying it is the most befitting move to honour the literary genius who was also a political colossus.

Apart from being a politician, Karunanidhi was an accomplished writer and he wrote almost daily for the DMK's newspaper 'Murasoli'. (ANI)

