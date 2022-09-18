New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) It was a pleasant morning in the national capital on Sunday with the minimum temperature settling at 23.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season's average, the weather department said.

The relative humidity at 8:30 am was 88 per cent.

The weather department has predicted a partly cloudy sky during the day and the maximum temperature is expected to settle at 34 degrees Celsius.

On Saturday, the maximum temperature settled at 33.6 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was 22.3 degrees Celsius.

