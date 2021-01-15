New Delhi, Jan 15 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not respect farmers and wants to tire out those protesting against the Centre's new agri laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged on Friday.

He also said that the talks that are being held with the protesting farmer leaders are part of the government's delaying tactics.

Farmers will not relent till the laws are repealed, said Rahul Gandhi at Jantar Mantar, where he along with Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joined party MPs in their demonstration against the legislations.

The former Congress president's remarks come on a day when the government is meeting protesting farmer unions for the ninth time to break the over-a-month-long deadlock on the three new agri laws.

"The talks are being held only to delay. PM Modi thinks he has the power and will tire the farmers out, but he is mistaken. Narendra Modi does not have basic respect for farmers. He does not even care if over 100 farmers die. He thinks he has the power and the protesting farmers will tire out after some days, but they will not relent," Rahul Gandhi told reporters.

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, are protesting at various border points of Delhi for over a month now against the laws.

Rahul Gandhi said this agitation has just started and the government will have to take back the laws.

"The farm laws will have to be repealed. They (the government) do not know the strength of farmers, they will not relent. PM Modi does not understand this. Had he understood this, the government would have taken back the laws today itself," he said. PTI SKC

