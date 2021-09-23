New Delhi, Sep 23 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reduced the country's foreign policy to a mere photo opportunity due to which India is no longer at the "deciding table" on major issues.

Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate hoped that Modi will raise issues of interest to India and its people during his visit to the US.

Modi is on a visit to the US during which he will hold his first face-to-face meeting with President Joe Biden and his deputy Kamala Harris, attend the maiden in-person Quad summit and address the UN General Assembly in New York.

Shrinate said when the prime minister travels abroad, he represents the entire country and not the BJP of which he is the leader, and he should help in raising India's head globally.

"Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's foreign policy has been reduced to a mere photo opportunity and which is why, India which was at the deciding table on a every major issue," she said.

"Foreign policy is not just about embracing. Diplomacy or foreign policy is all about keeping India's interests on high priority. But, be it Afghanistan, Russia, China or America, talks are not held while keeping India's interests in the forefront," the Congress leader said.

She said in the past, no decision was taken without India's partnership, but today India is not made a partner.

"Our best wishes to Modi ji for a successful tour, but we will also ask him how he was putting forth issues of India's interests," she said.

The Congress leader also reiterated the party's demand for a high court-monitored investigation under a sitting judge, into the death of Mahant Narendra Giri in Prayagraj, as the issue involves the safety and security of seers.

On the CBI probe into the death, she said, "I am glad a CBI probe has been ordered, but the CBI has reduced itself to a mere frontal of the BJP. It goes to election going states. It lands at the door step of opponents. It lands at the door steps of governments, which the BJP wants to manipulate and compromise."

She said the problem with the CBI is that it has lost all its credibility and that is why why we believe there should be a judicial probe into this.

