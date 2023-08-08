New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI):Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shed light on the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023, via an article by Union Minister for Environment, Forest, and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav. The Minister writes how the bill responds to people's aspirations in New India, laying the groundwork for enhancing green areas outside forests and making forests more productive.

The Prime Minister’s Office tweeted:“Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav writes about the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, 2023... Do read!”.

Bhupender Yadav said that Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill helps to further the sustainable and inclusive development of the country, adding that the Bill responds to the "people's aspirations in New India".

"Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill furthers PM Shri @narendramodiji’s commitment to India’s sustainable and inclusive development. It responds to people's aspirations in New India, laying the ground for enhancing green areas outside forests and making forests more productive," Bhupender Yadav said in a tweet.

In the article that he wrote in an English daily the Environment Minister said that besides helping India's sustainable and inclusive development, the Bill will also work as an enabler to secure India's borders.

The Forest Conservation (Amendment) Bill, which provides for contentious exemptions for constructions on forestland, was passed in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. (ANI)

