Hyderabad, November 22: Union Minister and Telangana BJP President G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday confirmed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the poll-bound state for the party's election campaigning. Speaking to ANI regarding PM Modi's visit, Kishan Reddy said that the Prime Minister will visit the state on three days, November 25, 26 and 27 adding that the state needs a "double-engine" government.

"PM Modi will participate in a roadshow in Hyderabad on November 27. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be in the state on November 24 and 26. BJP national president JP Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will also be coming to Telangana," Reddy said.

The BJP chief claimed that though Congress is eyeing forming a government in Telangana, the people will not "bless" the party.

"After Karnataka, Congress is dreaming of forming the government in Telangana. The people of Telangana will not bless the Congress party. A double-engine government should come to Telangana so that the people of the state receive all benefits," he said.

He also dared the Congress party to make a person belonging to the Backward Community (BC) as Chief Minister while vowing on the BJP's behalf to bring a BC person to the CM's chair if the party is voted to power.

"The Congress party never worked for the people. Does Congress have the guts to make a BC CM? Even the BRS party is disrespecting the BC community. BRS promised to make Dalit CM, what happened? Can you make a Dalit CM this time? KCR is dreaming about his son becoming CM and grandson becoming PM. They don't have the right to criticise the BJP," he said.

He added, "There should be a leader from the backward class. There should be a BC Chief Minister. We are here for justice, and we always follow the right path of justice. All BC homes are saying this, first time a national party has made a decision to ensure justice for the BC community. BJP does what they say."

The ruling Bharat Rasthtra Samithi, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the November 30 assembly polls in Telangana. The counting of votes, along with four other poll-bound states, will take place on December 3.

