New Delhi [India], April 17 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday appreciated the work done under Swachh Bharat Mission in Tuensang, Nagaland.

Replying to a tweet by a Member of the Nagaland Legislative Assembly, Jacob Zhimomi, the Prime Minister tweeted, "Good! We've seen tremendous energy towards Swachhata all across India, which has led to tangible benefits in various sectors including health and women empowerment."

Also Read | Same-Sex Marriage: Supreme Court Agrees to List Tomorrow Centre’s Application on Maintainability of Pleas Seeking Legal Recognition of Lesbian and Gay Marriages.

"Carrying forward PM Shri @narendramodi Ji's vision of Swachh Bharat, Nagaland is leaving no stone unturned to achieve the same. Sharing pics of completed works from Tuensang district under Swachh Bharat Mission (Gramin), 2022-23.1/2," Jacob Zhimomi tweeted.

The Swachh Bharat Mission was launched on October 2, 2014, with an aim to make the country open defecation-free and also universal sanitation coverage.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: IAS, IPS, IFS Officers Must Inform Government About Stock Market Related Transactions Under New Guidelines; Here’s When and Why.

Earlier in 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 to make all our cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 envisions making all cities 'Garbage Free' and ensuring grey and black water management in all cities other than those covered under AMRUT, making all urban local bodies Open Defecation Free + (ODF+) and those with a population of less than 1 lakh as ODF++, thereby achieving the vision of safe sanitation in urban areas.

Exhorting the people across the country to get involved in the cleanliness campaign, PM Modi said taking the campaign forward will be a giant towards fulfilling Mahatma Gandhi's dream of a clean India. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)