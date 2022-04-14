New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Before inaugurating the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya", PM Narendra Modi on Thursday bought the first ticket of the museum.

The price of the "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" ticket is Rs 100, if bought online, and Rs 110 in offline mode for the Indians while it is Rs 750 for the foreigners.

Children between 5 to 12 years of age will be given a 50 per cent discount if the tickets are bought in the online and offline modes.

The nearest Metro station to "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" is Lok Kalyan Marg on the yellow line.

The college and school students will get 25 per cent discount on bookings made by the schools and colleges.

The Prime Minister inaugurated "Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya" on Thursday. It showcases the contributions of all the former Prime Ministers.

"Guided by the vision of PM Modi to honour the contribution of all the Prime Ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every Prime Minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office," Prime Minister's Office said in a media statement.

Further, it was informed that the Sangrahalaya is an inclusive endeavour by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aimed at sensitizing and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision and achievements of all the Indian Prime Ministers. (ANI)

