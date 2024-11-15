Jamui (Bihar) [India], November 15 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday connected with a tribal couple over a selfie at an exhibition stall featuring products from tribal communities on the occasion of Janajatiya Gaurav Diwas in Jamui, Bihar.

Belonging to the Ariyalur district in Tamil Nadu, the couple -- Dharmadurai and Ezhilarasi set up a stall with others at the event.

Coming from a respected Irula tribe, the duo received the opportunity to get a selfie clicked with the Prime Minister on the occasion.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bihar's Jamui on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas' and paid tribute to tribal leader 'Bhagwan Birsa Munda', marking the commencement of his 150th birth anniversary celebrations on Friday.

PM Modi could be seen donning a white kurta and churidar with an olive green ethnic jacket. He received a warm welcome with a traditional dance performance.

He further paid floral tributes and bowed down in respect to a statue of Birsa Munda in Jamui.

PM Modi on Friday unveiled several development projects in Bihar's Jamui, highlighting the government's commitment to tribal welfare with plans to improve infrastructure, provide training, and create employment opportunities for youth, all aimed at the holistic development of tribal communities.

The Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled development projects worth Rs 6,640 crore on the occasion of the commencement of the 150th birth anniversary celebration of Bhagwan Birsa Munda, in Jamui.

Prime Minister Modi also released a commemorative coin and postage stamp at the event.

Addressing the rally in Jamui, PM Modi underscored the government's commitment to tribal upliftment, and pointed to the launch of the Dharti Aaba, Janjatiya Gram, and Utkarsh Abhiyan schemes, which aim to transform over 60,000 tribal villages.

At the Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas celebrations, PM Modi joined in with the dance performers while interacting and also tried his hands on a traditional dhol. (ANI)

