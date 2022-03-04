New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday condoled the demise of former Army chief General SF Rodrigues and said that the country will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger.

The Prime Minister said that Rodrigues was respected for his deep strategic knowledge.

Also Read | Ukraine is ‘Theatre’ of War Between Russia and US/NATO, Says Sitaram Yechury.

"Anguished by the passing away of General S F Rodrigues. The nation will remain indebted to him for his exceptional service and contribution towards making India stronger. He was respected for his deep strategic knowledge. My thoughts are with his family and friends. RIP," PM Modi said in a tweet.

General SF Rodrigues (retired) passed away on Friday. He served as Governor of Punjab from 2004 to 2010.

Also Read | India Urges Ukraine, Russia to Announce Ceasefire for Evacuation of Indian Nationals.

He was the Chief of Army Staff between 1990-93. In addition to his more than 40 years of illustrious service in the Army, he served two terms on the National Security Advisory Board. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)