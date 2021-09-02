New Delhi [India], September 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed condolences on the demise of former Rajya Sabha MP Chandan Mitra and remembered him for his intellect and insights.

The Prime Minister recalled that he had distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics.

Also Read | Lucknow: 23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Luring Girls With Fake Instagram Profile.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister wrote, "Shri Chandan Mitra Ji will be remembered for his intellect and insights. He distinguished himself in the world of media as well as politics. Anguished by his demise. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Rajya Sabha MP Swapan Dasgupta also recalled his association with Mitra and shared a photograph of Chandan Mitra and himself together during a school trip in 1972. Dasgupta tweeted, "I am posting a photograph of Chandan Mitra and me together during a school trip in 1972. Be happy my dear friend wherever you are. Om Shanti"

Also Read | Intranasal COVID-19 Vaccine Phase 2 Trials Begin in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur.

"I lost my closest friend--editor of Pioneer and former MP Chandan Mitra--this morning. We were together as students of La Martiniere and went on to St Stephen's and Oxford. We joined journalism at the same time and shared the excitement of Ayodhya and the saffron wave," he tweeted.

Former Rajya Sabha MP and senior journalist Chandan Mitra passed away late last night in Delhi, confirmed his son Kushan Mitra. Mitra was an Indian journalist, former editor and managing director of The Pioneer newspaper in Delhi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)