New Delhi, September 11: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his condolences after the demise of renowned archaeologist Braj Basi Lal on Friday. He also lauded Lal's work and highlighted that his contribution was unparalleled.

"Shri BB Lal was an outstanding personality. His contributions to culture and archaeology are unparalleled. He will be remembered as a great intellectual who deepened our connection with our rich past. Pained by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and friends. Om Shanti" tweeted PM Modi.

Lal had been conferred with Padma Vibhushan for his contribution in the field of archaeology.

He is particularly known for his work on the archaeology of Ramayana sites.

