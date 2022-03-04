New Delhi [India], March 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed grief over the death of seven people, including a child, in an explosion in the Bhagalpur district of Bihar last night.

He also discussed the situation with Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and said that all possible assistance is being provided to the victims of the blast.

In a tweet, PM Modi said, "The news of the loss of life due to blast in Bhagalpur, Bihar is painful. I wish the injured a speedy recovery. The situation related to the incident was also discussed with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar ji. The administration is engaged in relief and rescue operations, and all possible assistance is being provided to the victims."

Bhagalpur District Magistrate, Subrat Kumar Sen, told ANI, "Prima facie it is coming to light that the family residing in the house where the explosion took place was involved in making firecrackers."

He added that there was a massive explosion in a building near Yatimkhana in the Kajvalichak area at 11:30 pm on Thursday night. On getting information about the incident, a team of police reached the spot along with senior officers. The debris of the collapsed building is being moved with the help of a JCB.

As per sources, the count of deaths and injured can increase.

The explosion was so strong that the building was completely destroyed including the walls of three nearby houses. People sleeping in the adjacent houses were been injured badly. The sound of the blast was heard for several kilometres.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

