New Delhi, Jan 2 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on being sworn in as president of Brazil and wished him a successful third term.

Lula was sworn in as president on Sunday. In his first address, the president expressed optimism about plans to rebuild while pledging that members of outgoing Jair Bolsonaro's administration will be held to account.

He is assuming office for the third time after thwarting far-right incumbent Bolsonaro's reelection bid.

in a tweet, Modi said, "Hearty congratulations to @LulaOficial on assuming office as the President of Brazil. I wish him a successful third term and look forward to working with him to strengthen India-Brazil Strategic Partnership."

