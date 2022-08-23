New Delhi, Aug 23 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi has always believed in empowering people and not distributing "revdi", BJP president J P Nadda said on Tuesday, asserting that he has effected a paradigm shift in politics with his governance style.

Speaking at an event on the book "Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery", Nadda cited a host of welfare programmes launched by the Modi government since 2014 and said they have benefited society.

"Not distributing freebies but true empowerment has always been his goal. He has always spoken of empowerment," the BJP president said, referring to schemes like Swachhta Abhiyan for cleanliness, the Ujjwala scheme for giving cooking gas cylinders to the poor and Ayushman Bharat for health insurance.

Modi had recently triggered a debate by slamming some political parties for promoting "revdi culture", a metaphor for freebies, saying it will harm development.

Several opposition parties, especially the Aam Aadmi Party, came out strongly in support of their welfare programmes and criticised the BJP leaders for dubbing them as freebies.

First as chief minister and now as prime minister, Nadda said, Modi has believed in the empowerment of villages, the poor, deprived and exploited sections of society besides the Dalits, youth and women.

His policies and programmes have a philosophy behind them and they benefit society, he said.

The Congress used to mock Modi for videos of him picking garbage and opening bank accounts for the poor but it has helped the country change its mindset about sanitation while the needy have benefited with the transfer of welfare money to their bank accounts directly, he said.

The prime minister has always worked on a mission mode, and that is why survey after survey shows his popularity rising, Nadda said, adding that Modi has practised politics and economy of inclusivity and development.

Earlier, people thought "Sab chalta hai" but now it is all about the belief that things can change for the better, he said, lauding Modi for enhancing people's participation to bring about changes.

'Modi@20' is an anthology of chapters authored by eminent intellectuals and domain experts edited and compiled by BlueKraft Digital Foundation, according to its publisher Rupa

It attempts a definitive and expansive exploration into the fundamental transformation of Gujarat and India over the last 20 years due to Modi's “unique model of governance”, said the publisher.

In his speech, former Union minister Prakash Javadekar said the message from Modi's continuous election wins is that if you provide good governance, people will keep supporting you.

While other parties are about one family, the BJP is about good governance and the most popular leader in Modi, he added.

