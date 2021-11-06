New Delhi [India], November 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday expressed grief over the death of 10 people due to fire in Maharashtra's Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

"Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire in a hospital in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover at the earliest", PM Modi tweeted.

Also Read | China International Import Expo 2021: Indian Companies Skip Mega Event in Shanghai As Over 3,000 Global Businesses Showcase Products.

Ahmednagar District Collector Rajendra Bhosale said a total of 10 people died in a fire incident at Ahmednagar Civil hospital.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered a probe into the fire incident at Ahmednagar district hospital.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Horror: Angered Over Children Fighting During Cricket Match, Man Throws Acid on Two Women.

Following the incident, Thackeray spoke to district Guardian Minister Hasan Mushrif and Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte and asked them to ensure that the victims should not face any problems in getting treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)