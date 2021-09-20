New Delhi, September 20: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday condoled the death of Mahant Narendra Giri, the president of All India Akhara Parishad, saying he played an important role in bringing together different streams of seer bodies while remaining dedicated to spiritual traditions. His demise is extremely painful, Modi tweeted.

Giri was found dead here on Monday in his residence at Baghambari Math. The All India Akhara Parishad is the largest organisation of seers in India. Mahant Narendra Giri, Akhara Parishad Chief, Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances At His Prayagraj Residence.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!! — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Allahabad City Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said the mahant was found hanging in his room. He gave no further details.

