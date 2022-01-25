New Delhi, January 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday greeted the people of Himachal Pradesh on its statehood day.

"I wish that the state nestled in the lap of nature moves ahead continuously on the path of progress and also plays a significant role in the country's development," he tweeted.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के सभी लोगों को पूर्ण राज्यत्व दिवस पर ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि प्रकृति की गोद में बसा यह राज्य निरंतर प्रगति के पथ पर आगे बढ़ता रहे और देश के विकास में भी अपनी महत्वपूर्ण भागीदारी निभाता रहे। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 25, 2022

The mountainous region became a state on this day in 1971.

